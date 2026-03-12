Petrol Prices Rising again? Pakistan govt to announce revised rates on March 13

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani consumers may face another blow this week, as the federal government prepares to announce new petrol and diesel prices, confirmed Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik.

The revision comes amid skyrocketing global oil prices and escalating tensions in the Middle East, leaving households and businesses bracing for impact.

Speaking to the media, Ali Malik said the upcoming rates will be based on average petroleum prices, though it is still unclear whether petrol will see a further spike.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb sounded the alarm, warning that prolonged Middle East conflict could hit Pakistan’s economy hard. The IMF is closely monitoring the situation, and Aurangzeb cautioned that external payment pressures may rise and remittances could take a hit.

Just last week, the government jacked up petrol and diesel prices by Rs 55 per litre due to global instability. Analysts warn that Friday’s revision may push fuel costs even higher, further straining transport, logistics, and household budgets.

Current Petrol Price in Pakistan

POLs Price Super 321.17 Diesel 335.86

The Petroleum Minister urged citizens to stay alert for official updates, promising a transparent process that balances market trends with affordability. The new rates will cover petrol, diesel, kerosene, and other petroleum products, reflecting global crude prices and regional developments.

With inflation already biting, the looming fuel adjustment threatens to ripple across Pakistan’s economy, impacting everything from daily commutes to business operations, making this announcement critical for every household and industry.