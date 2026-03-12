Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate – 12 March 2026

5:48 am | Mar 12, 2026

KARACHI – The latest foreign currency exchange rates show fluctuations in major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee in the open market on Thursday.

US Dollar is being bought at Rs279.10 and sold at Rs280.40. UK Pound Sterling stands significantly higher, with a buying rate of Rs375.59 and a selling rate of Rs379.25.

Euro is currently being bought at Rs324.30 and sold at Rs329.05, reflecting continued strength in European currency markets. Among Gulf currencies, the Kuwaiti Dinar remains the strongest, trading at Rs889.45 for buying and Rs900.25 for selling. The Bahrain Dinar follows with rates of Rs730.65 (buying) and Rs730.70 (selling), while the Omani Riyal is trading at Rs715.60 for buying and Rs725.60 for selling.

Saudi Riyal is being bought at Rs73.70 and sold at Rs74.65, while the UAE Dirham stands at Rs75.45 for buying and Rs76.65 for selling. The Qatari Riyal is trading at Rs74.50 (buying) and Rs75.20 (selling).

 

 
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar 194.42 198.00
Bahrain Dinar 730.65 730.70
Canadian Dollar 202.50 206.75
China Yuan 36.50 37.75
Danish Krone 43.32 43.72
Euro 324.30 329.05
Hong Kong Dollar 34.80 35.80
Indian Rupee 2.40 2.85
Japanese Yen 1.7234 1.8234
Kuwaiti Dinar 889.45 900.25
Malaysian Ringgit 65.60 66.25
New Zealand Dollar 162.77 166.25
Norwegian Krone 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal 715.60 725.60
Qatari Riyal 74.50 75.20
Saudi Riyal 73.70 74.65
Singapore Dollar 215.84 220.25
Swedish Korona 30.15 30.45
Swiss Franc 355.00 358.85
Thai Baht 7.85 8.05
U.A.E Dirham 75.45 76.65
UK Pound Sterling 375.59 379.25
US Dollar 279.10 280.40
 
