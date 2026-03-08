Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Today Open Market US Dollar, Euro, Riyal Rates – 8 March 2026

By News Desk
5:23 am | Mar 8, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market shows mixed movement over weekend, with US dollar, euro, pound sterling, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal remaining among the most traded foreign currencies in the open market.

According to latest exchange rates, US dollar was available at Rs279 for buying and Rs280.45 for selling. Euro stood at Rs325.31 for buying and Rs329.05 for selling, while the UK pound sterling was traded at Rs374.83 for buying and Rs378.25 for selling.

UAE dirham was priced at Rs75.75 for buying and Rs77.00 for selling. The Saudi riyal was being exchanged at Rs73.80 for buying and Rs74.80 for selling. Meanwhile, the Qatari riyal was recorded at Rs74.79 for buying and Rs75.55 for selling, while the Omani riyal remained significantly higher at Rs718.50 for buying and Rs728.60 for selling.

Other major currencies also showed stable trading levels. Australian dollar was quoted at Rs193.15 for buying and Rs197.25 for selling, while the Canadian dollar stood at Rs201.60 and Rs205.25 respectively. The Singapore dollar was traded at Rs215.55 for buying and Rs222.25 for selling.

Among European currencies, the Swiss franc was priced at Rs355.00 for buying and Rs358.85 for selling. The Danish krone stood at Rs43.32 for buying and Rs43.72 for selling, while the Swedish korona was available at Rs30.15 and Rs30.45 respectively. The Norwegian krone was traded at Rs27.61 for buying and Rs27.91 for selling.

 
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar (USD) 279 280.45
Euro (EUR) 325.31 329.05
UK Pound Sterling (GBP) 374.83 378.25
U.A.E Dirham (AED) 75.75 77.00
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.80 74.80
Australian Dollar 193.15 197.25
Bahrain Dinar 733.60 743.70
Canadian Dollar 201.60 205.25
China Yuan 38.00 39.05
Danish Krone 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar 34.94 35.94
Indian Rupee 2.60 3.02
Japanese Yen 1.7234 1.8234
Kuwaiti Dinar 888.85 898.30
Malaysian Ringgit 65.60 66.25
New Zealand Dollar 162.59 166.25
Norwegian Krone 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal 718.50 728.60
Qatari Riyal 74.79 75.55
Singapore Dollar 215.55 222.25
Swedish Korona 30.15 30.45
Swiss Franc 355.00 358.85
Thai Baht 7.50 7.75
   
