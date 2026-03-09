Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate – 9 March 2026

By News Desk
6:11 am | Mar 9, 2026
KARACHI – US dollar remained one of the most closely watched currencies, with the buying rate recorded at Rs279.00 and the selling rate at Rs280.45.

Among other major global currencies, Euro was traded at Rs325.31 for buying and Rs329.05 for selling. UK Pound Sterling continued to trade at higher levels in the local market, with the buying rate standing at Rs374.83 and the selling rate at Rs378.25.

In the Gulf region currencies, the UAE Dirham was available at Rs75.75 for buying and Rs77.00 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs73.80 for buying and Rs74.80 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
