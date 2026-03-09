Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate – 9 March 2026

KARACHI – US dollar remained one of the most closely watched currencies, with the buying rate recorded at Rs279.00 and the selling rate at Rs280.45.

Among other major global currencies, Euro was traded at Rs325.31 for buying and Rs329.05 for selling. UK Pound Sterling continued to trade at higher levels in the local market, with the buying rate standing at Rs374.83 and the selling rate at Rs378.25.

In the Gulf region currencies, the UAE Dirham was available at Rs75.75 for buying and Rs77.00 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs73.80 for buying and Rs74.80 for selling.