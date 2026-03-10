Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate – 10 March 2026

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan shows slight activity in open market, with major international currencies including US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal remaining among the most actively traded currencies.

According to the latest exchange rates, US Dollar was being bought at Rs279.05 and sold at Rs280.40 in the open market. Meanwhile, the Euro stood at Rs325.31 for buying and Rs329.05 for selling, while the UK Pound Sterling was traded at Rs374.83 for buying and Rs378.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham was available at Rs75.75 for buying and Rs77.00 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal was traded at Rs73.80 for buying and Rs74.80 for selling.