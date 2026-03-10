Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate – 10 March 2026

By News Desk
5:42 am | Mar 10, 2026

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan shows slight activity in open market, with major international currencies including US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal remaining among the most actively traded currencies.

According to the latest exchange rates, US Dollar was being bought at Rs279.05 and sold at Rs280.40 in the open market. Meanwhile, the Euro stood at Rs325.31 for buying and Rs329.05 for selling, while the UK Pound Sterling was traded at Rs374.83 for buying and Rs378.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham was available at Rs75.75 for buying and Rs77.00 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal was traded at Rs73.80 for buying and Rs74.80 for selling.

 
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.05 280.40
Euro 325.31 329.05
UK Pound Sterling 374.83 378.25
U.A.E Dirham 75.75 77.00
Saudi Riyal 73.80 74.80
Australian Dollar 193.15 197.25
Bahrain Dinar 733.60 743.70
Canadian Dollar 201.60 205.25
China Yuan 38.00 39.05
Danish Krone 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar 34.94 35.94
Indian Rupee 2.60 3.02
Japanese Yen 1.7234 1.8234
Kuwaiti Dinar 888.85 898.30
Malaysian Ringgit 65.60 66.25
New Zealand Dollar 162.59 166.25
Norwegian Krone 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal 718.50 728.60
Qatari Riyal 74.79 75.55
Singapore Dollar 215.55 222.25
Swedish Korona 30.15 30.45
Swiss Franc 355.00 358.85
Thai Baht 7.50 7.75
   
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

