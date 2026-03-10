Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 10 March 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Ratesin Pakistan stand at Rs533,362 amid losses in local and international bullion market due to global tensions.

In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola plunged by Rs6,500, bringing the new rate down to Rs533,362. The price of 10 grams of gold moved down by Rs5,573, settling at Rs457,271.

Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Price Change Per Tola Rs533,362 ↓ Rs6,500 10 Grams Rs457,271 ↓ Rs5,573

Latest Gold Rates

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 473,458 451,937. 387,375 Per 1 Gram 40,591 38,746 33,211 Per 10 Gram 405,918 387,467 332,115 Per Ounce 1,150,503 1,098,208 941,321

Global gold markets faced sharp pressure on Monday as a powerful surge in the U.S. dollar sent prices tumbling, while rising energy costs sparked fresh fears about stubborn inflation and delayed interest-rate cuts.

In early trading, spot gold dropped 1.5% to $5,091.02 per ounce by 02:33 GMT after plunging more than 2% earlier in the session, signaling a volatile start to the week for the precious metal. At the same time, U.S. gold futures for April delivery also slipped, falling 1.2% to $5,097.40.

The decline came as the U.S. dollar surged to its highest level in more than three months, making dollar-priced gold significantly more expensive for buyers using other currencies. The stronger currency quickly weighed on demand for bullion in international markets.