Today Iftar Time in Lahore – 20th Ramadan, 10 March 2026

The second Ashra of holy month is ending today, and Muslims are preparing to break their 20th fast today, on March 10, 2026.

On Tuesday, Iftar time is 6:08 PM, while followers of the Jafaria school of thought will break their fast at 6:18 PM.

Iftar Time in Lahore – 20th Ramadan

Hanafi Iftar Time: 6:08 PM

Jafri Iftar Time: 6:18 PM

With the second AshrA, the period associated with forgiveness, about to conclude, many worshippers are increasing their prayers and spiritual devotion, making the most of the remaining days before the final Ashra begins.

Lahore Ramadan Calendar 2026

Follow Daily Pakistan Ramadan Calendar to confirm accurate Sehri and Iftar timings, ensuring that fasting is observed according to the correct schedule.