Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Rates – 11 March 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price stands at Rs539,562 as bullion rates surged lately amid strong rally in international markets.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price Per Tola Rs539,562 10 Grams Rs462,587 Per Tola Rs9,354

22 Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 478,775 457,012 391,725 Per 1 Gram 41,048 39,182.5 33,585 Per 10 Gram 410,483 391,825 335,850 Per Ounce 1,163,423 1,110,540 951,891

The sharp increase comes just a day after the market experienced a major drop. On Monday, gold prices had fallen by Rs6,500 per tola, bringing the rate down to Rs533,362 before Tuesday’s dramatic rebound.

The rally in Pakistan followed a powerful surge in global bullion prices. Internationally, gold prices jumped by $62, reaching $5,168 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Silver Rates

Silver also joined the upward trend in the local market, recording a notable increase of Rs460 to reach Rs9,354 per tola.

Global markets showed strong momentum for gold as US dollar weakened and energy costs declined. if geopolitical tensions ease, the risk of war-driven inflation may decline, and it will further push gold.