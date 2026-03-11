Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Rates – 11 March 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price stands at Rs539,562 as bullion rates surged lately amid strong rally in international markets.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|Price
|Per Tola
|Rs539,562
|10 Grams
|Rs462,587
|Per Tola
|Rs9,354
22 Karat Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|478,775
|457,012
|391,725
|Per 1 Gram
|41,048
|39,182.5
|33,585
|Per 10 Gram
|410,483
|391,825
|335,850
|Per Ounce
|1,163,423
|1,110,540
|951,891
The sharp increase comes just a day after the market experienced a major drop. On Monday, gold prices had fallen by Rs6,500 per tola, bringing the rate down to Rs533,362 before Tuesday’s dramatic rebound.
The rally in Pakistan followed a powerful surge in global bullion prices. Internationally, gold prices jumped by $62, reaching $5,168 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
Silver Rates
Silver also joined the upward trend in the local market, recording a notable increase of Rs460 to reach Rs9,354 per tola.
Global markets showed strong momentum for gold as US dollar weakened and energy costs declined. if geopolitical tensions ease, the risk of war-driven inflation may decline, and it will further push gold.
Gold recovers as per tola price moves up by Rs6,200 in Pakistan