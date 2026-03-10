25000 Prize Bond Draw – 10 March 2026 – Full Winners List

Rs25,000 Premium Prize Bond Draw No. 21 held on March 10, 2026, in Multan, and 163294 976291 won the top prize of Rs30 million.
The draw distributed several high-value prizes, giving investors the opportunity to win substantial cash rewards. The draw included two major prizes of Rs30 million each. In addition, five prizes worth Rs10 million each were awarded. A large number of participants also benefited from the 700 third-tier prizes of Rs300,000 each.
Rs25,000 Prize Bond Winners 2026
|Prize Category
|Amount
|Winners
|1st Prize
|Rs30,000,000
|163294
|1st Prize
|Rs30,000,000
|976291
|2nd Prize
|Rs10,000,000
|124760
|2nd Prize
|Rs10,000,000
|396147
|2nd Prize
|Rs10,000,000
|669484
|2nd Prize
|Rs10,000,000
|784591
|2nd Prize
|Rs10,000,000
|846050
Premium prize bonds are considered one of the most attractive savings instruments in Pakistan. The scheme allows investors to safely save their money while also giving them the chance to win significant prizes through periodic draws held in different cities across the country.
Full List
Bondholders can check the complete list of winners for the Rs25,000 Premium Prize Bond Draw No. 21, held on 10 March 2026 in Multan, to verify whether their bond numbers are among the lucky winners.
