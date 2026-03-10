Sindh closes schools until March 31 amid fuel supply concerns

KARACHI – The Sindh Cabinet has approved the closure of schools across the province until March 31 as it has unveiled measures for fuel conservation amid supply concerns.

Despite the closures of schools, exams will be held as per the previously scheduled dates.

Earlier, Punjab and Balochistan had also announced temporary closures of educational institutions due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In Punjab, schools will remain closed until March 31, while in Balochistan, they will remain closed until March 23.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, authorities have announced temporary changes in the operating hours of schools, universities, and degree-awarding institutions.

All public and private educational institutions in the province will remain closed on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Departments of Elementary and Secondary Education, Higher Education, and Archives and Libraries have issued official notifications detailing the closures, which will initially be in effect for two months.

The notifications emphasize prioritizing hybrid and online classes, with heads of schools, vice chancellors, and relevant authorities instructed to ensure compliance with the directives.