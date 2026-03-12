Iran hits US-Owned ‘Safe Sia’ Ship in northern Persian Gulf

BAGHDAD – Iran’s naval forces reportedly struck US-linked tanker that allegedly ignored repeated warnings from Iranian authorities. Footage circulating online is said to capture the moment the vessel Safe Sia, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag but described as connected to the United States, was targeted at dawn in the northern Persian Gulf.

According to statements attributed to the naval branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the tanker failed to respond to a series of alarms and radio warnings issued by Iranian patrol units operating in the area. Iranian officials claim the ship continued navigating despite the alerts, prompting IRGC forces to engage the vessel.

Footage shows an Iranian strike hitting the US ship 'Safe Sia' in the northern Persian Gulf this morning.

The tanker, which Iran described as an asset linked to the U.S. military presence in the region, was reportedly operating in waters north of the Persian Gulf when it was struck after what Iranian sources say was non-compliance with their instructions.

After this incident, Iranian authorities issued stark warning to all oil tankers and commercial vessels passing through the Persian Gulf and the strategic Strait of Hormuz. They said ships must strictly follow navigation rules and wartime passage regulations declared by Iran in the region.

Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil shipments. With tensions escalating and military forces on high alert, the latest strike has raised fresh fears about the safety of international shipping and the possibility of further confrontations in the region.

In a shocking escalation of maritime tensions, explosive-laden Iranian boats struck two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters late Wednesday, setting the ships ablaze and killing at least one crew member. The attacks come amid a wave of violence in the Gulf, where four other vessels were hit in separate incidents over the past week.

The targeted tankers, the Safesea Vishnu (Marshall Islands-flagged) and the Zefyros (Malta-flagged), had just loaded fuel in Iraq when the attacks occurred, Iraqi port officials told Reuters. Rescue teams recovered the body of a foreign crew member, while searches continue for others still missing.

Farhan al-Fartousi, director general of Iraq’s General Company for Ports, confirmed that 25 crew members were rescued, but flames continue to rage on both ships. The Indian embassy in Baghdad confirmed that an Indian crew member aboard a U.S.-owned tanker was killed, and the remaining 15 Indians from the Safesea Vishnu have been evacuated to safety.

Al-Fartousi reported that oil port operations have been suspended, though commercial ports are still running. Officials described the attacks as deliberate acts of sabotage and a blatant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.

Reports suggest the attackers employed explosive-laden unmanned surface vessels, a tactic recently seen in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia. This comes as Iran continues to block shipments through the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial artery for one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas—following tensions with the United States and Israel. Sources claim Iran has laid at least a dozen mines in the strait, while former U.S. President Donald Trump said U.S. forces destroyed 28 mine-laying vessels amid warnings of severe consequences if Iran interferes further.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz could be targeted. On Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations center reported a projectile strike on a container ship 35 nautical miles north of Jebel Ali, UAE, causing a small fire but no injuries.

The Thai-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree was hit by two projectiles while navigating the strait on Wednesday, sparking a fire in its engine room. Three crew members remain missing and are feared trapped, while the other 20 were evacuated safely to Oman. The IRGC indicated its forces were behind the attack, marking what may be its first direct engagement of this type.

Other vessels struck include the Japan-flagged ONE Majesty, which suffered minor hull damage near Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE, and the Marshall Islands-flagged Star Gwyneth, hit near Dubai. Both ships remain seaworthy, and all crew members are safe.