Nepra hikes electricity tariff by Rs1.19 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs1.19 per unit in electricity tariffs under the fuel price adjustment for April 2026, and has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, power consumers will be charged an additional Rs1.19 per unit, which will be collected in June 2026 electricity bills.

The increase will apply to consumers of K-Electric as well as former WAPDA distribution companies (DISCOs).

NEPRA stated that the national average fuel charge component was set at Rs8.2 per unit, while the actual fuel cost for April 2026 stood at Rs9.4 per unit, leading to an approved adjustment of Rs1.19 per unit.

However, lifeline consumers will be exempt from the additional charges. Prepaid consumers and electric vehicle charging stations will also not be subject to the increase.

The notification further clarified that the fuel adjustment will apply to units consumed under the incremental consumption package, and the additional charges will be calculated based on April’s electricity usage.

The recovery of these charges will be made in the current billing cycle. If June bills have already been issued, the amount will be included in the subsequent bills.