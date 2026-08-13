Islamabad rain forecast today – 13 August 2026

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorms in Islamabad, Kashmir and upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with showers also expected in some areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the weather department, Islamabad will remain partly cloudy throughout the day, with rain expected during the evening. The capital recorded a morning temperature of 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to reach 34°C.

Winds in Islamabad are expected to blow at around 11 kilometres per hour, while humidity has been recorded at more than 71 percent.

In Karachi, the weather is expected to remain cloudy and humid, with chances of drizzle during the night. The temperature may reach 32°C to 34°C, while humidity stands at around 75 percent.

The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms and rain in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today through August 15.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad. Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand and Kurram may also receive rainfall.