Islamabad announces major traffic diversions for Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad police have issued a traffic diversion plan for the Independence Day celebrations scheduled for August 13, 2026.

The police said heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter Islamabad from midnight on August 12 until midnight on August 14. Authorities have also announced several diversions for smaller vehicles around key roads and junctions.

Expressway and Faisal Avenue Closures

Traffic on both sides of the Expressway and Faisal Avenue between Koral Chowk and Khayaban Chowk will remain closed.

Motorists travelling towards Islamabad from Koral and Rawat have been advised to use the Khanna Bridge loop, Lehtrar Road, Park Road, Rawal Dam Chowk, Murree Road, Sohrwardi Road, Jinnah Avenue and Margalla Road.

Drivers travelling towards Koral can instead use Jinnah Avenue, Ninth Avenue, Double Road, Murree Road, Rawal Road and the Old Airport Road.

Faizabad and Rawal Dam Routes

Several links around Faizabad, including the loops connecting Faisal Avenue and the Expressway, as well as roads linking Rawal Dam with Faizabad, will be closed.

Commuters from Rawalpindi heading towards Islamabad can use Ninth Avenue, Jinnah Avenue or Murree Road towards Rawal Dam Chowk. Those travelling from Rawalpindi towards Koral via the Expressway have been advised to use Rawal Road and Old Airport Road.

I-8, H-8 and Shakarparian Diversions

Roads around the Garden Flyover, I-8, H-8 and the Victory Memorial will also be closed.

Residents of I-8 and H-8 can use Ninth Avenue and Jinnah Avenue for travel towards Islamabad, while those heading to Rawalpindi can take IJP Road, Double Road and Murree Road.

The Shakarparian Garden route towards I-8 and Faisal Avenue will also remain closed. Motorists can use Seventh Avenue, Jinnah Avenue and Ninth Avenue as alternatives.

Peshawar Road and Airport Access

Peshawar Road near Kodiyanwala Chowk and Srinagar Highway will be closed in both directions.

Travellers heading to the airport have been advised to use Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Peshawar Mor Flyover, Srinagar Highway and Iran Avenue.

Routes for Hospitals and Ambulances

Police have also identified alternative routes for emergency traffic and hospital visitors.

Shifa Hospital can be reached via Ninth Avenue and Colonel Sher Khan Road. Routes to PIMS include Jinnah Avenue, Ninth Avenue, Ibn Sina Road and Margalla Road.

For Polyclinic and CDA Hospital, motorists can use Jinnah Avenue, Seventh Avenue, Margalla Road, Shaheed Millat and Fazal Haq Road.