Rabi-ul-Awwal 2026: Ruet Body to Meet on Thursday for Moon Sighting

ISLAMABAD – Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to convene in Islamabad tomorrow to determine the sighting of the moon for Rabi-ul-Awwal 1448 AH.

The meeting will be chaired by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, with members of the central committee and representatives of zonal committees expected to participate.

Representatives from Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan Meteorological Department and SUPARCO will also attend and provide astronomical data and technical assistance to the moon-sighting process.

Adding to the anticipation, a SUPARCO spokesperson has said that, based on astronomical parameters, the Rabi-ul-Awwal moon is unlikely to be sighted on the evening of August 13. According to SUPARCO, the new moon is expected to become visible on August 14, paving the way for 1 Rabi-ul-Awwal on Saturday, August 15. If the prediction comes right, 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal will fall on Wednesday, August 26.

Despite astronomical forecast, the final announcement will be made only after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee reviews moon-sighting testimonies received from across the country.

Zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also hold meetings simultaneously in Islamabad and other cities to collect and assess reports from local observers. The outcome of tomorrow’s meeting will therefore determine the official beginning of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1448 AH and the expected date of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal in Pakistan.