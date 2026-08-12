Aaqib Javed’s daughter Aqba gets married in UK

Aqba Aaqib, daughter of former Pakistan Test and ODI cricketer and current national team head coach Aaqib Javed, has embarked on a new chapter of her life after getting married to a foreign national in the United Kingdom.

Her mother, renowned poet and author Farzana Aaqib, shared photographs from the wedding on social media.

In the pictures posted on Facebook, Aqba can be seen wearing a beautiful white bridal dress, while her husband is dressed in a formal suit. Tattoos visible on both their arms can also be seen in the photographs, reflecting their distinctive personal style.

Sharing the pictures, Farzana Aaqib said her daughter got married in the UK on August 9. She also prayed for a happy, successful and peaceful life for Aqba, her son-in-law and both families.

Aqba also has a strong academic background. Around three to four years ago, she graduated from the University of Sussex in the UK with a degree in Media and International Journalism.

Her mother, Farzana Aaqib, is a prominent figure in literary circles and is known for her English poetry and literary works. More than 300,000 people follow her Facebook page. According to her, she has authored more than 70 books of English poetry and received several international literary awards.

In one of her books, Farzana Aaqib has also presented Islamic history through a distinctive style of English poetry.

Meanwhile, Aaqib Javed is a former Pakistan Test and ODI cricketer and currently serves as the head coach of the Pakistan national cricket team across all formats. He is also a member of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Men’s National Selection Committee.

Following the release of photographs from Aqba Aaqib’s wedding, people from cricket and literary circles have continued to congratulate Aaqib Javed, Farzana Aaqib and both families on the beginning of the couple’s new life.