Eight terrorists killed as IED explodes prematurely in Balochistan’s Surab: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Eight terrorists affiliated with Fitna al-Hindustan were killed and several others injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) being prepared and fitted into a vehicle exploded prematurely in Balochistan’s Surab district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), three civilians in the vicinity were also killed in the blast and subsequent secondary explosions involving other explosives stored by the terrorists at the site.

Following the incident, security forces and Balochistan Police reached the area and launched a joint clearance operation, the ISPR said.

During the operation, the movement of fleeing terrorists was traced and an effective action was carried out, resulting in the killing of another 10 terrorists, it added.

“Thus far, a total of 18 terrorists affiliated with Fitna al-Hindustan have been killed in these incidents,” the ISPR said.

Two security personnel were also injured during an intense exchange of fire, while a sanitisation operation is continuing to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area.

The ISPR said that, under the National Action Plan and with the approval of the federal Apex Committee, security forces and law-enforcement agencies would continue their full-fledged operations against terrorism in line with the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam.

The military’s media wing reiterated the resolve to completely eliminate the menace of terrorism sponsored and supported from abroad.