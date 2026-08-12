Celebrate Independence Day with TECNO: Get a Free Smartwatch Worth PKR 10,000 & Win a Revoo Y06 Electric Bike

This Independence Day, TECNO is making smartphone upgrades even more rewarding with an exciting limited-time offer on the CAMON 50 Series. From 8 to 20 August, customers who purchase a TECNO CAMON 50 Series smartphone will receive a TECNO Watch 3 Active, worth PKR 10,000, absolutely free. And that’s not all, customers who purchase online through the official TECNO website will also get a chance to win a Revoo Y06 electric bike worth PKR 151,000 through a lucky draw.

At the heart of the promotion is the TECNO CAMON 50 Series, offering consumers a premium smartphone experience with advanced camera capabilities. Starting from PKR 94,999, the CAMON 50 Series features a 50MP Sony’s LYTIA 700C Ultra Night Camera. Whether capturing Independence Day celebrations, family gatherings or moments with friends, the series is designed to help users turn memorable occasions into content worth sharing.

The excitement continues for online shoppers. All customers who place an eligible CAMON 50 Series order through the official TECNO website between 8 and 20 August will automatically enter a lucky draw for a chance to win a Revoo Y06 electric bike.

With a free smartwatch worth PKR 10,000 and the opportunity to win an electric bike, this Independence Day promotion gives consumers more than just a smartphone upgrade. It brings together technology, added value and the thrill of winning, making the CAMON 50 Series an even more exciting choice this festive season.

The offer is available for a limited time only, from 8 to 20 August. Check out TECNO’s official website for further details. Consumers planning their next smartphone upgrade, this is the perfect opportunity to celebrate Independence Day with TECNO and make the most of these exclusive rewards before the promotion ends.