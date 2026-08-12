Pakistan brokers another Breakthrough as US-Iran Ceasefire Extended for 60 Days

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan appears to have scored another diplomatic breakthrough as US and Iran agree to extend their ceasefire for 60 days. The development comes amid Islamabad’s mediation effort to prevent renewed conflict and push Washington and Tehran toward a broader peace arrangement.

Turkish state-run news agency reported extension in fragile ceasefire for 60-day under Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. The reported extension comes amid an intense diplomatic push by Pakistan to prevent the conflict from escalating further and to keep Washington and Tehran at the negotiating table.

Naqvi’s recent visit to Tehran emerged as a key part of Islamabad’s efforts. During his visit, the security czar conveyed “special and important” message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir to the Iranian leadership.

Naqvi told his Iranian counterpart that Field Marshal Munir remained in close contact with Iran, the United States and Gulf countries, underscoring Pakistan’s expanding diplomatic role in efforts to de-escalate the crisis.

Washington and Tehran are edging closer to arrangement capable of bringing the confrontation under control. The situation appeared to be moving “in favour of a peace arrangement or a deal,” as encouraging signals in recent times after massive bombardment.

The stakes remain high. The confrontation erupted on February 28, 2026, after US and Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering Iranian retaliation and sending fresh shockwaves through an already sensitive regional security environment. The conflict has also placed pressure on global energy markets, making any sustained reduction in hostilities significant not only for the Middle East but also for international markets.