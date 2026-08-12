Trump escaping Iran Threat? Secret Flight switch via Catering Truck goes viral

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump’s routine departure from Turkey remained in news and it shows Trump and Secret Service were apparently taking Iran’s revenge vow seriously. As concerns over a possible Iranian attack or assassination threat grew, the president was quietly moved from one aircraft to another, reportedly using a catering truck to conceal the switch.

Trump revealed that he was secretly moved from one aircraft to another while traveling from Turkey to Britain last month, with the unusual switch reportedly ordered by US Secret Service over security concerns.

The revelation raised fresh questions about security arrangements surrounding Trump’s recent overseas travel. US media reports said the move was linked to fears of possible Iranian attack or assassination attempt, prompting officials to conceal the president’s actual movements.

Trump initially boarded new aircraft in Ankara that was being used as Air Force One. Shortly after departure, however, he was quietly transferred to another military aircraft, a C-32A. The switch was reportedly carried out with extreme secrecy. Trump was allegedly moved to the second aircraft using a catering truck, a maneuver intended to make it harder for anyone monitoring the airport or flight movements to determine which plane was actually carrying the president.

Trump told reporters that the decision was not his own. He said he follows the instructions of the Secret Service and military officials when it comes to matters concerning his personal security. POTUS suggested that the aircraft he ultimately boarded could, on the surface, have been more vulnerable than Air Force One. His reasoning was that if an adversary knew exactly which aircraft was carrying the president, that plane could become the obvious target.

He did not disclose the full details of the threat or explain exactly what intelligence had prompted the change. He did, however, acknowledge that he receives various types of threats on a regular basis.

The revelation is important because earlier public messaging from the White House had given the impression that Trump had departed Turkey for Britain on Air Force One under routine arrangements. Reports of the secret aircraft switch later brought the unusual security operation into the spotlight.

Trump traveled to Turkey to attend NATO summit. Reports said he arrived in Ankara aboard a new aircraft provided by Qatar. The plane was reportedly making its first international trip, drawing attention to its security capabilities and advanced protective systems.