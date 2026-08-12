Cristiano Ronaldo marries Longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have reportedly married in a private ceremony in Portugal, marking a new chapter in their long relationship.

The 41-year-old Portuguese football star and 32-year-old Rodriguez reportedly exchanged vows on August 11 in Cascais, Portugal, with their five children attending the private ceremony.

Ronaldo shared a photograph on social media showing the couple holding hands while wearing their wedding rings, offering a glimpse of the occasion.

The reported marriage comes about a year after Rodriguez announced their engagement in August 2025 by sharing a photograph of her hand featuring a prominent ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Ronaldo and Rodriguez first met in 2016 when Rodriguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Italy. The couple made their first public appearance together on the red carpet at the FIFA Football Awards in Zurich in 2017.

The couple have five children in their family. These include twins Eva Maria and Mateo, daughter Alana, daughter Bella, and Ronaldo’s teenage son Cristiano Jr., who is from a previous relationship.

In April 2022, Ronaldo and Rodriguez also announced the death of their newborn twin son, Angel.

Their relationship has remained a prominent part of Ronaldo’s life away from football, with Rodriguez frequently appearing alongside the star and their family at public events and on social media.