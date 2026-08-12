Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Forex Update – 12 August 2026

KARACHI – Foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan remained largely stable with Dollar and other international currencies continued to trade at elevated levels against Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar was quoted at Rs278.40 for buying and Rs278.8 for selling, while the Euro stood at Rs320.55 and Rs323.85, respectively. UK pound remained among the higher-valued currencies in the market, with buying and selling rates recorded at Rs375.36 and Rs378.65. The UAE dirham was available at Rs76.15 for buying and Rs77.15 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.10 and Rs75.20.