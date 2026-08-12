Qaim Ali Shah’s daughter Dr Nighat gets 3-year appointment at JSMU just before retirement

KARACHI – Professor Dr Nighat Shah of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), who is a daughter of former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah, has been appointed as a professor for another three years, just one day before her retirement.

The decision was taken in line with the directives of the Sindh provincial cabinet, according to reports.

A notification issued by Secretary Boards and Universities Abbas Baloch referred to Item 16 of the provincial cabinet meeting held on August 5. It stated that the vice chancellor had been directed to consider Dr Nighat Shah’s appointment for three years in the broader public interest, citing continuity of specialised medical services, academic leadership, postgraduate medical education, research, innovation and institutional standards.

However, the notification subsequently directed the vice chancellor to take immediate necessary action for her three-year appointment and submit a report on implementation of the cabinet decision on a priority basis.

The appointment is based on a May 19, 2026 notification issued by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC), which allows public medical and dental institutions to engage retired faculty up to the age of 65 on a purely contractual basis.

The PM&DC notification, however, states that the provision is “enabling in nature” and does not impose any obligation on institutions. It also clarifies that such appointments do not create a right to permanent employment, seniority or absorption, and should not affect the promotion prospects or career progression of junior faculty.

The development has raised concerns that the seniority of Associate Professors Dr Shazia Naseeb, Dr Nasreen Fatima, Dr Saba Khan, Dr Iram Majid and Dr Maimoona Rehman could be affected.