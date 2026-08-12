Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Rates – 12 August 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend, with price per tola rising to Rs459,736 after Rs2,400 increase, as stronger international bullion prices provided fresh support to the local market.

According to the latest market rates, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs2,085 reaching Rs394,149. The latest rise in local prices came as gold in the international market also gained ground. Global bullion prices climbed $24 to $4,373 per ounce, while the reported international rate included a $20 premium.

24Karat Gold rates

Gold Category Price Gold per tola Rs459,736 Gold per 10 grams Rs394,149

18 Karat Gold Price Today

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs421,424 Rs402,269 Rs344,802 Per 1 Gram Rs36,130 Rs34,488 Rs29,561 Per 10 Gram Rs361,303 Rs344,880 Rs295,612 Per Ounce Rs1,126,791 Rs1,075,891 Rs921,951

The continued increase highlights the influence of international gold movements on Pakistan’s domestic bullion market, where local prices tend to respond to changes in global rates.

Lahore Gold Rates

Gold prices in Lahore were reported at Rs459,550 for selling while the quoted Pathoor rate stood at Rs458,000.

Karachi market rates

In Karachi, the reported market rates included a gold selling price of Rs459,500. The Tezabi selling rate was Rs6,965, while the selling rate for a 1-kilogram gold bar was Rs6,800.