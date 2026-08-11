Gold Prices in Pakistan near Rs460,000 after back to back jumps

Gold prices extended their upward run in Pakistan on August 11, with bullion gaining further ground in the local market as international bullion rates also moved higher.
On Tuesday, the price of 24-karat gold jumped Rs2,400 per tola, pushing the rate to Rs459,736. The rally was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which climbed Rs2,050 to Rs394,149.
|Item
|Price
|Gold — Per Tola
|Rs459,736
|Gold — 10 Grams
|Rs394,149
|Silver — Per Tola
|Rs6,965
|Lahore — Piece
|Rs451,500 / Rs450,500
|Lahore — 22K Gold
|Rs413,875
|Lahore — 21K Gold
|Rs395,062
The domestic surge came as gold prices strengthened in the international market. Global bullion gained $24 per ounce. The continued rise in international gold prices has added fresh momentum to the local market, where investors and consumers are closely tracking every move in bullion rates.
Gold Rates in Lahore
Gold rates reported from Lahore showed the following prices:
- Piece: Rs451,500 / Rs450,500
- Pathoor: Rs446,500 / Rs444,500
- 22K gold: Rs413,875
- 21K gold: Rs395,062
- Tezabi — selling: Rs6,800
- KG bar — selling: Rs6,850
With gold prices continuing to climb both internationally and domestically, the precious metals market remains firmly in focus, particularly for buyers, investors and jewellers monitoring the latest rate movements.