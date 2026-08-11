Gold Prices in Pakistan near Rs460,000 after back to back jumps

Gold prices extended their upward run in Pakistan on August 11, with bullion gaining further ground in the local market as international bullion rates also moved higher.

On Tuesday, the price of 24-karat gold jumped Rs2,400 per tola, pushing the rate to Rs459,736. The rally was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which climbed Rs2,050 to Rs394,149.

Item Price Gold — Per Tola Rs459,736 Gold — 10 Grams Rs394,149 Silver — Per Tola Rs6,965 Lahore — Piece Rs451,500 / Rs450,500 Lahore — 22K Gold Rs413,875 Lahore — 21K Gold Rs395,062

The domestic surge came as gold prices strengthened in the international market. Global bullion gained $24 per ounce. The continued rise in international gold prices has added fresh momentum to the local market, where investors and consumers are closely tracking every move in bullion rates.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold rates reported from Lahore showed the following prices:

Piece: Rs451,500 / Rs450,500

Pathoor: Rs446,500 / Rs444,500

22K gold: Rs413,875

21K gold: Rs395,062

Tezabi — selling: Rs6,800

KG bar — selling: Rs6,850

With gold prices continuing to climb both internationally and domestically, the precious metals market remains firmly in focus, particularly for buyers, investors and jewellers monitoring the latest rate movements.