India spent years cultivating a quiet partnership with the Afghan Taliban, betting that a regime desperate for legitimacy would be willing to do what New Delhi could not do openly. That bet has now failed in full view of the world, and the wreckage tells its own story.

The pattern is not subtle once laid out. Afghanistan under Taliban rule has become a haven for more than twenty militant groups, chief among them the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (Fitna Al Khawarij) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (Fitna Al Hindustan), both of which operate with the regime’s protection and both of which draw financing that traces directly back to India. This is not incidental support. It is the deliberate architecture of a state that has chosen to fight Pakistan through proxies rather than face the consequences of doing so directly, a strategy analysts have rightly called state-sponsored terrorism conducted at arm’s length.

That strategy was tested in June 2026, and it failed immediately. The Afghan Taliban claimed a drone strike inside Pakistani territory, a claim meant to project strength on India’s behalf. Pakistan’s air defence system found the drone in the air and destroyed it before it reached anything, exposing the operation as hollow within hours of the announcement. The drone itself, investigators found, was never Afghan. It came from India, part of a wider consignment of low-grade unmanned systems handed to the Taliban regime specifically to be turned against Pakistan.

The scale of the effort was real even if its results were not. Nine separate incursions were recorded across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan between June and July 2026 alone. The drones India supplied could travel between fifty and two hundred and seventy kilometres and carry a payload of up to five kilograms, figures that confirm what defence experts have said from the start: that this was never serious military technology. It was cheap hardware handed to a client regime and dressed up as a threat.

Pakistan’s response has been the real story of this episode. Every documented incursion has been detected, tracked and neutralised before it could inflict meaningful damage, a record built on years of investment in layered air defence, soft kill and hard kill capability working in concert. This is not luck. It is the product of a country that took the threat seriously and built the means to defeat it, while India gambled on outdated technology and a proxy with no real capacity to deliver.

This is not the first time Indian backed technology handed to non-state actors has underperformed against Pakistani defences, and it will likely not be the last, but each failure strips away a little more of the credibility behind New Delhi’s regional ambitions. A partnership built on borrowed proxies and second-rate hardware was never going to withstand a defence built specifically to withstand it, and the events of this summer have proven that in the plainest terms possible.

India has in past admitted to arming militant groups from Afghan soil, and the specific claims about its involvement have been independently verified by a neutral international body. That denial is on the record and worth noting even as the pattern of failed incursions itself is well documented across multiple independent outlets.