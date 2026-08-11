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Man arrested for wasting water while washing car in Islamabad

By Our Correspondent
12:13 pm | Aug 11, 2026
Man Arrested For Wasting Water While Washing Car In Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has arrested a person and fined for wasting water while washing a car outside his house in sector G11/2 of Islamabad.

The CDA said in a post on X that the violator had been arrested and the challan issued, while legal proceedings had also been initiated under the applicable law.

The authority warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating relevant rules.

The CDA also shared a copy of the challan on its social media account.

The action followed a citizen’s complaint and a video shared on social media showing a vehicle being washed on a road.

The matter was raised in the context of growing dengue concerns in Islamabad, particularly in G-11/2, Street 78 and adjoining areas, where roadside vehicle washing has been highlighted as a potential concern.

The citizen called for immediate action from the Chief Commissioner and CDA chairman to address the issue.

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