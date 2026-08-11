Death toll reaches 111 as powerful earthquake shakes Colombia

A powerful earthquake has caused widespread destruction across western Colombia, killing at least 111 people and injuring 87 others, according to the information provided by Colombian authorities.

The earthquake was recorded at magnitude 7.4 by the U.S. Geological Survey and Colombia’s geological institute. Colombia had initially reported the earthquake at magnitude 6.6.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was located near San José del Palmar in the Pacific coastal province of Chocó, at a depth of about 107 kilometers. Strong tremors were felt across several major Colombian cities.

The western province of Risaralda was among the hardest-hit areas, with its governor reporting 42 deaths. In the provincial capital, Pereira, several buildings suffered severe damage, while the city’s mayor confirmed 18 fatalities. Three people were also reported dead in Manizales.

In Cali, more than 20 buildings were reportedly destroyed, with several people believed to remain trapped beneath the rubble. Rescue teams managed to pull survivors from collapsed structures, including an elderly woman and a young girl, according to the city’s mayor.

The Pacific port city of Buenaventura also suffered casualties after a building collapsed, killing one person. Several others were reportedly trapped under the debris.

In the capital, Bogotá, a number of buildings were evacuated as a precaution. Buildings in Chocó and other affected areas also sustained significant damage.

Colombian authorities said there was no tsunami threat following the earthquake. However, electricity and mobile phone services were reportedly disrupted in affected areas.

Rescue operations have been intensified, with authorities seeking additional rescue teams from Bogotá and Medellín to assist emergency crews in the worst-hit locations.

As rescue workers continue searching damaged buildings, the number of casualties could change as authorities assess the full extent of the destruction.