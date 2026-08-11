Karachi court orders hospital to pay Rs6.5m compensation to woman over wrong surgery

KARACHI – A civil court has ordered Civil Hospital Karachi to pay Rs6.5 million in compensation to a woman who claimed she developed several health complications following an allegedly incorrect surgery at the hospital.

The case was filed by Najma Rizwan against Civil Hospital Karachi before the court of the Senior Civil Judge South. After completing the proceedings, the court ruled in favor of the woman and ordered the hospital to pay the compensation within 60 days.

According to the petitioner’s lawyer, Rizwan was admitted to Civil Hospital on November 3, 2015, where she underwent surgery for childbirth. She was discharged from the hospital on November 6.

The lawyer said her health continued to deteriorate after she was discharged. She developed abdominal pain, swelling and other medical complications.

According to the lawyer, treatment at another hospital later revealed that the surgery performed at Civil Hospital had been carried out incorrectly.

The petitioner’s counsel alleged that negligence during the surgery resulted in several additional health problems for the woman.

After hearing the case, the court issued its judgment in Rizwan’s favor and directed Civil Hospital Karachi to pay Rs6.5 million in damages within the stipulated period.