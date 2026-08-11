Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Rates – 11 August 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend, with price per tola rising to Rs457,336 after Rs800 increase, as stronger international bullion prices provided fresh support to the local market.

According to the latest market rates, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs685 reaching Rs392,091. The latest rise in local prices came as gold in the international market also gained ground. Global bullion prices climbed $8 to $4,349 per ounce, while the reported international rate included a $20 premium.

24Karat Gold rates

Gold Category Price Gold per tola Rs457,336 Gold per 10 grams Rs392,091

18 Karat Gold Price Today

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs410,208 Rs391,562 Rs335,625 Per 1 Gram Rs35,169 Rs33,571 Rs28,775 Per 10 Gram Rs351,697 Rs335,711 Rs287,752 Per Ounce Rs996,806 Rs951,496 Rs815,568

The continued increase highlights the influence of international gold movements on Pakistan’s domestic bullion market, where local prices tend to respond to changes in global rates.

Lahore Gold Rates

Gold prices in Lahore were reported at Rs448,55000 for selling and Rs447,500, while the quoted Pathoor rate stood at Rs445,000 / Rs443,000.

Karachi market rates

In Karachi, the reported market rates included a gold selling price of Rs447,500. The Tezabi selling rate was Rs6,750, while the selling rate for a 1-kilogram gold bar was Rs6,800.