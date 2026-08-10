Zara Noor Abbas wins hearts with dance video featuring mother Asma Abbas

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas has captured the attention of social media users after sharing a heartwarming video of herself dancing with her mother, veteran actress Asma Abbas.

The mother-daughter duo, dressed in traditional outfits, can be seen dancing together and enjoying each other’s company, with fans praising the love and close bond between them.

In the video shared on Instagram, Zara and Asma Abbas danced to songs by renowned musician AR Rahman and other artists. The pair wore matching traditional outfits and appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the moment.

For Zara, however, the video was more than just a memorable dance with her mother. It reflected the special bond between mothers and daughters, through which habits, mannerisms and emotions are often passed from one generation to another without being formally taught.

In an emotional caption accompanying the video, Zara said she had never formally learned all the dance steps from her mother. Despite this, she said, her body naturally picks up Asma’s style and rhythm whenever they dance together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

She added that over the years, she had unconsciously learned many small things about life from her mother, which continue to be reflected in her behaviour and mannerisms.

Zara also shared a touching and amusing memory related to dancing with her mother. She said that whenever she makes a mistake during a dance step, Asma lovingly places her hand on her shoulder, brings her closer and says, “Let me show you here.”

According to Zara, her mother continues to guide her with the same love and affection in the small matters of everyday life.

In her caption, Zara reflected on how some things are taught to us while others are passed down through generations, describing her relationship with her mother as one of the most beautiful bonds in her life.

The video received an enthusiastic response from fans and fellow celebrities. Actress Hira Mani reacted with heart emojis, while Hira Khan commented, “Uff maa sadqay!” Hina Afridi and other social media users also shared affectionate comments praising the mother-daughter duo.