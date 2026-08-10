Hot and humid weather expected across most parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather across most parts of the country over the next 24 hours.

However, rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms is expected at a few places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad and the Potohar region.

According to the PMD, a low-pressure area is currently present over northeast Balochistan, while weak monsoon currents are entering the upper parts of the country.

Most parts of Pakistan also experienced hot and humid weather during the past 24 hours, although Kasur received 1mm of rain.

The highest temperature in the country on Monday was recorded in Dadu at 45°C.

Temperatures of 43°C were recorded in Sibi, Dalbandin, Sukkur, Rohri and Khairpur.