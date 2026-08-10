Basant 2027: Punjab plans Late-January celebrations ahead of Ramazan

LAHORE – Basant returned to Punjab this year, and the colourful kite-flying tradition was no less than a banger, with celebrations continuing for three days.

The provincial government is looking to bring festival forward, with Basant celebrations likely to return in late January, rather than February. Punjab government is reportedly planning to hold Basant next year, with the festival likely to take place in the last days of January instead of the traditional month of February.

The government is considering an earlier date because Ramadan is expected to start in February, prompting authorities to shift the Basant celebrations to January. The final date, however, has not yet been announced and will be confirmed after formal approval from the provincial government.

The government is also expected to allow manufacture and use of kites and kite string in the near future for the return of organized kite-flying activities in Punjab, which are said to be subject to the rules and regulations set by the authorities.

Officials are expected to make further progress on the Basant and kite-flying arrangements after the current flood situation and the monsoon season.

Authorities said the festival will not be held without a regulatory framework. All matters concerning Basant celebrations, kite flying, kite manufacturing and kite string will be finalized under prescribed rules and regulations.

For now, the exact date remains pending government approval, but if the plan goes ahead, Punjab could see the return of Basant celebrations as early as late January next year.