PPP MNA Qadir Patel’s Office comes under Gun Attack in Karachi’s Boat Basin

KARACHI – Gunfire rang out late at night outside Karachi office of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA and former federal minister Qadir Patel, promoting a police investigation and heightened security in the Clifton area.

Karachi police said unidentified gunmen opened fire at office gate in the Boat Basin area before speeding away. The attack left premises under scrutiny as authorities moved to determine who was behind the shooting and what prompted the incident.

No casualties were reported, police said. However, the firing left visible evidence at the scene, with bullets striking the office’s main entrance.

Investigators recovered five spent 9mm pistol casings from the location, which have been taken as part of the evidence being examined by police.

After the incident, security measures were stepped up around Patel’s office and the surrounding Boat Basin locality.

Police are also obtaining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area in an effort to establish the attackers’ route, identify the vehicle involved and trace those responsible.

Authorities said efforts were underway to identify and arrest the suspects as the investigation continued.