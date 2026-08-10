Waziristan, D.I. Khan among 5 KP Districts under Curfew amid Security Threat

PESHAWAR – Parts of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed hightened security and curfew due to growing militant threats. From Waziristan to D.I. Khan, five districts imposed curfews, shutting key routes and restricting movement as fears of further attacks mount.

The restrictions, announced by district administrations, are for Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Upper North Waziristan, Lower North Waziristan and South Waziristan, with residents ordered to remain off designated roads and areas during specified curfew hours.

The latest crackdown comes in wake of growing toll on law enforcement. KP Police said more than 150 police personnel have been killed in militant incidents so far this year.

In Tank, DC ordered major roads closed to all traffic because of what officials described as a “deteriorating law-and-order situation.” The affected routes include Tank-Jandola Road, Tank-D.I. Khan Road, D.I. Khan-Tank Bypass, Sadkai-Kot Pathan Road, Dial-Tank Bypass and Chaddra-Ghara-Meetho Road, along with several other major and minor roads.

The move follows a deadly militant assault on a police post in Tank in recent days, in which 15 police personnel were killed. The attack has further heightened security concerns in a district already facing persistent militant threats.

Dera Ismail Khan has also introduced restrictions, with several major roads closed between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. The affected routes include D.I. Khan-Tank Road, Kulachi-Hatala Road, Tikwara-Hatala Road, Kanwari-Gara Mohabbat Road, Chahkan Darbari Road and Potaha-Kot Isa Khan Road. Potaha-Hatala Bazaar will also remain completely closed during the restricted hours, with authorities prohibiting all movement.

D.I. Khan police official clarified that the curfew is specifically affecting roads connecting the district with Tank, rather than the entire D.I. Khan district.

In Upper North Waziristan, authorities have imposed a 12-hour curfew in the subdivisions of Sarwakai and Ladha, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Markets in the two tehsils have been ordered to remain completely closed, while movement by people and vehicles has been prohibited without prior permission. Among the roads affected are Ladha-Makin Road, Makin-Tabisar Road, Sararogha-Kotkai Road, Spinkai Road, Dargai Bridge-Madi Jan Road, Shin Warsak-Mula Khan Sarai Road and Sarwakai-Mula Khan Sarai Road.

Meanwhile, Lower North Waziristan has also imposed restrictions on major roads stretching from Wana to Dargai, with all traffic barred from the affected routes during curfew hours.

Despite the sweeping restrictions, authorities have carved out exemptions for emergency services. Ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and other emergency-service vehicles will be permitted to operate during curfew hours. People facing genuine emergencies may also travel if they have obtained prior permission from the relevant District Police Officer or security forces.

Those granted permission must be prepared to show their national identity card and vehicle documents when stopped by security personnel. Authorities have also issued a strict safety instruction to motorists: vehicles must be stopped at least 50 metres away upon seeing a security forces vehicle.

The latest curfews highlight the mounting security pressure across southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where militant attacks have continued to take a heavy toll on police and security personnel.

The restrictions come only weeks after Bannu was placed under curfew, while police and security forces carried out joint targeted operations in several areas. Authorities subsequently claimed that a number of militants were killed during those operations.

With five more districts now facing movement restrictions, major highways and markets shut and security forces tightening controls, the latest measures reflect the seriousness of the threat confronting communities across the province.