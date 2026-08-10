Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Price – 10 August 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend, with price per tola rising to Rs456,536 after Rs2,200 increase, as stronger international bullion prices provided fresh support to the local market.

According to the latest market rates, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,887, reaching Rs391,406. The latest rise in local prices came as gold in the international market also gained ground. Global bullion prices climbed $22 to $4,341 per ounce, while the reported international rate included a $20 premium.

24Karat Gold rates

Gold Category Price Gold per tola Rs456,536 Gold per 10 grams Rs391,406

18 Karat Gold Price Today

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs412,042 Rs393,313 Rs337,125 Per 1 Gram Rs35,327 Rs33,721 Rs28,904 Per 10 Gram Rs353,265 Rs337,208 Rs289,035 Per Ounce Rs1,001,261 Rs955,749 Rs819,214

The continued increase highlights the influence of international gold movements on Pakistan’s domestic bullion market, where local prices tend to respond to changes in global rates.

Lahore Gold Rates

Gold prices in Lahore were reported at Rs450,200 for selling and Rs449,700, while the quoted Pathoor rate stood at Rs445,000 / Rs443,000.

Karachi market rates

In Karachi, the reported market rates included a gold selling price of Rs449,400. The Tezabi selling rate was Rs6,750, while the selling rate for a 1-kilogram gold bar was Rs6,800.