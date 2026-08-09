Pakistan rejects Afghan Taliban claim of weapons smuggling into Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has rejected the Afghan Taliban’s claim that weapons are being smuggled from Pakistan into Afghanistan, calling the allegation baseless.

In a statement, the ministry said the claim was contrary to established facts and appeared to be an attempt to divert attention from the real issue.

According to the ministry, Afghanistan already possesses weapons worth $7.2 billion left behind by US and allied forces. It added that large stocks of Soviet-era weapons also remain in the country.

Linking these weapons to Pakistan, the ministry said, was an attempt to shift focus away from the actual issue.

The ministry further alleged that terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil were being provided shelter, facilitation and freedom to carry out their activities. It said these groups were involved in planning and conducting terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Pakistan urged the Afghan Taliban to take effective action against terrorist groups operating from its territory and ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism against any country.