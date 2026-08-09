Pakistan envoy praises Tariq Sheikh’s contribution to UK economy

LONDON – Pakistan’s newly appointed High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Tipu Usman, has praised British-Pakistani entrepreneur Tariq Sheikh for his contribution to the British economy and efforts to strengthen commercial ties between Pakistan and the UK.

The high commissioner, who assumed charge in London around two weeks ago, made the remarks during a meeting with Sheikh, founder and chairman of Tariq Halal Meats, at the Pakistan High Commission.

Usman congratulated Sheikh on receiving the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of his contribution to Britain’s halal meat industry, entrepreneurship, employment generation and community service.

He described Sheikh’s journey as a prominent British-Pakistani success story and said it reflected the wider contribution of the Pakistani diaspora to the UK’s economic and social development.

The envoy said negative stories involving some British Pakistanis often attracted considerable attention, while the community’s achievements in business, education, medicine, law, technology and public service were frequently overlooked.

He described Sheikh as a visionary entrepreneur who had helped modernise Britain’s halal meat industry by moving beyond the traditional butcher-shop model and introducing contemporary retail practices, professional presentation, quality controls and improved customer service.

Usman said Sheikh’s achievements were a source of pride for Pakistan and demonstrated the entrepreneurial potential of overseas Pakistanis.

Born in Pakistan in October 1961, Sheikh moved to Britain with his family at the age of seven. He entered the fast-food industry at 17, became a store manager within months and was supervising several outlets as an area manager by the age of 19.

His father laid the foundations of the family’s halal meat business through a small operation in Southall, West London, in the 1960s. The company now operates more than 40 stores across the UK and employs thousands of people, including skilled workers from Pakistan.

During the meeting, Sheikh said his company’s connection with Pakistan extended beyond his personal heritage and that he wanted to expand commercial engagement with the country.

He said Tariq Halal Meats already imported rice and other food products associated with its operations from Pakistan and planned to increase its purchases in the coming years.

According to Sheikh, greater sourcing from Pakistan would support local producers and exporters, contribute to the country’s economy and strengthen bilateral trade. He also briefed the high commissioner on plans to launch projects and make investments in Pakistan as part of the company’s expansion.

Sheikh was named Businessman of the Year at the British Muslim Awards in 2016. He received an honorary doctorate during the Leaders in London Summit and was presented with the Avicenna Medal at the House of Lords in 2024.

In November 2025, he received the Freedom of the City of London for his contribution to the halal industry, entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

Following the meeting, Sheikh said he remained proud of his Pakistani roots and wanted to use the continued growth of Tariq Halal Meats to deepen economic links between Britain and Pakistan.

He said the company’s next phase would include expanding its retail presence in Britain, increasing sourcing from Pakistan and developing new projects in the country to create opportunities for trade, investment and employment.