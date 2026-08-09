Blink Capital under FIA Investigation over Rs446 Million ‘Investor Fraud’

ISLAMABAD – A major investor case involving Blink Capital Management has been referred to FIA, with allegations surrounding Rs446.664 million amid complaints of unauthorized fund collection, promised fixed returns, and guaranteed repayment of principal.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) referred case of Blink Capital Management (Private) Limited to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation, citing regulatory action against the company, which operated as a licensed futures broker and market maker of the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX).

The financial regulatory agency initiated probe under Section 83 of the Futures Market Act, 2016 due to complaints from investors who alleged that funds were collected from them without authorization on the promise of fixed returns and guaranteed repayment of their principal investments. The allegations have placed a major spotlight on the conduct of entities operating under regulated licences and the safeguards available to investors in Pakistan’s capital markets.

SECP Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu said the regulator would show no leniency toward market participants accused of abusing the financial system or exploiting their regulated status to deceive investors. “Safeguarding investors’ interests is paramount,” Sidhu said, reaffirming the SECP’s commitment to pursuing market abusers, manipulators and entities accused of breaching investors’ trust.

Blink Capital Management (BCM) is Lahore-based financial services company that operated as licensed futures broker and market maker with the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX). Established around a decade back, the company offered brokerage, trading, investment consultancy, wealth and risk management, research and market-education services. It was registered with the SECP as broker No. 0092803 and held PMEX Universal Corporate Membership No. 321.

The company was led by Hassan Maqsood, who became its CEO after progressing through financial consultancy and portfolio-management roles. He was also involved in promoting commodity and futures trading. Maqsood died in Lahore in May 2025, with some media reports describing his death as suicide.

The alleged investment agreements offered predetermined returns ranging from 3.7% per month to 48% annually, with post-dated cheques reportedly used as security.