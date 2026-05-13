Gold Bs Exchange Scam Exposed Amid Investor Withdrawal Failures

ISLAMABAD – A suspected online investment scheme operating under name Gold BS Exchange comes under intense scrutiny, with growing allegations that investors in Pakistan, and some other countries, are being misled into what appears to be Ponzi-style financial trap.

The platform, reportedly running through names such as GoldBS26, has been luring users by promising high returns and encouraging deposits of around $500 (approximately Rs 150,000). While early “profits” are often displayed on investor dashboards, concerns are now rising over the authenticity of these gains.

According to reports, the scheme initially offers 5% to 10% returns to build trust and attract more investors. However, these payouts are believed to be funded not through real investment activity but through money deposited by new participants — a hallmark structure of classic Ponzi operations that eventually collapse when fresh inflows slow down.

Gold BS Scam Alert

A screenshot of GoldBS26

A major red flag highlighted by observers is lack of transparency, with platform reportedly missing essential details such as a proper “About” section, verified ownership information, or any credible affiliation with established financial institutions.

Further scrutiny revealed that GoldBS Group Limited, which operates under names including GoldBS Exchange and the website goldbs.com. British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) issued an official warning around March 24, 2026, saying that the company is not registered and not authorized to provide investment services in British Columbia. The alert has also been listed on the IOSCO international investor warning network, raising its global risk profile.

Authorities note that despite occasional claims of registration (including references such BC1552618), the company is not officially licensed, suggesting potentially misleading attempts to appear legitimate in the eyes of investors.

Several user complaints also surfaced online describing troubling experiences. Investors report serious withdrawal issues, where profits shown in accounts, often linked to “gold trading”, cannot be accessed. In many cases, withdrawal requests are allegedly delayed, frozen under “review,” or blocked unless users pay additional charges such as taxes, fees, or minimum balance requirements.

Adding to concerns, the platform is also said to operate on an invite-only basis, with heavy reliance on referral-based recruitment, a structure often associated with multi-level marketing or pyramid-style schemes.

Online portal also shows negative experiences, including allegations of fake positive reviews and secondary “recovery scams” where fraudsters allegedly target already affected investors by promising to help recover lost funds.