Meta introduces stricter restrictions for teen users on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger

Meta has introduced stricter safety restrictions for underage users across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger worldwide to enhance online protection for teenagers.

In an official statement, the company said that more stringent new rules are being applied to “Teen Accounts” for users aged 13 and above on its platforms.

From June 2, stricter content-related settings are being enforced globally on accounts belonging to younger users across all Meta platforms.

The update was initially introduced in October 2026 in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada, and is now being expanded worldwide.

Meta said it will work with safety organisation “Allice” to develop and test new features designed specifically for underage users.

Under the new changes, teen users will no longer be able to view or follow accounts that frequently share inappropriate content. Such accounts will also be blocked from appearing in recommendations or search results for users under 18.

In October, Instagram introduced these updated settings, including measures to prevent minors from accessing certain search terms, such as those related to alcohol use.

A “Limited Content” setting has also been added, allowing parents to restrict access to comments, including preventing teens from viewing comments on their own posts.