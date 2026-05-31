iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak reveals Price, Camera and Specs Upgrades and Release Date

Apple fans are waiting for launch of iPhone 18 series, and fresh leaks are already giving a glimpse of what’s coming this September. Leaks suggest upgrades across the iPhone 18 lineup, including new color options, improved specs and major camera boost with variable aperture technology. Along with subtle design refinements, the upcoming series of Apple flagship is expected to bring performance improvements and other internal enhancements, making it one of the most anticipated iPhone releases yet. Design Update

As Apple planning to add more value in their high end device, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to come with design close to the iPhone 17 Pro generation, with no major visual changes. The only noticeable tweak on the front could be small Dynamic Island size. Despite the familiar appearance, Apple is reportedly preparing major internal upgrades while keeping pricing broadly in line with current Pro models.

Camera Upgrade

One of the biggest rumored changes is new variable aperture system for main shooter. Instead of a fixed lens opening like previous Pro iPhones, this system would physically adjust how much light enters the sensor, improving low-light photography, exposure control, and depth-of-field effects. While this could mark one of the biggest camera upgrades in iPhone history, it is also expected to significantly increase manufacturing costs, with reports suggesting the module may be around 50% more expensive than the current version.

Sunny Optical is producing these advanced camera units. Alongside the technical upgrades, Apple may also introduce a striking new “hero” color for the Pro lineup. Leaks describe a saturated, deep red shade internally referred to as “Cherry,” although both the name and final tone remain unconfirmed.

Other color options under testing reportedly include light blue, dark gray, silver, and additional dark red variations.

iPhone 18 pro max Expected Price

Pricing for the lineup is expected to remain relatively stable despite the upgrades, with entry-level iPhone 18e rumored around $599 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max reaching approximately $1200.

The tech giant may roll out Pro models alongside its first iPhone in September 2026, while the standard iPhone 18, 18e, and a possible Air model could arrive later, potentially in early 2027. Some speculation even suggests the foldable device could slip into December due to ongoing engineering challenges around its hinge system.

First foldable iPhone

foldable iPhone itself is shaping up to be Apple’s most radical hardware leap in years. Leaks describe a foldable Androids like design, with a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.8-inch inner screen that opens into a near 4:3 tablet-like aspect ratio. The device is said to be extremely thin at around 4.5 mm when unfolded and built using titanium and aluminum materials, with OLED panels reportedly supplied by Samsung.

Its ultra-thin profile may force Apple to drop Face ID entirely, potentially bringing back Touch ID for authentication. If accurate, this would mark a major shift in Apple’s biometric strategy. Foldable iPhone Price is expected to exceed $2,000, positioning it as the most expensive iPhone ever released.

This year, Pro models are expected to feature new A20 chip and improved LTPO+ display technology, while the Camera Control button may transition from a mechanical feel to a fully haptic-based system. Some reports also suggest a growing gap between standard and Pro models, with the regular iPhone 18 potentially using less powerful chipsets and memory configurations.