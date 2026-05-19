Pakistan introduces first AI-driven parliamentary system

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly has launched its first AI-enabled parliamentary system, which Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq described as a major step toward a modern and digital legislature.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, the Speaker said that modern technology is a vital necessity of the time and its use is significantly improving institutional efficiency. He noted that in the past, delays were common due to paper-based processes, but the introduction of a digital system has brought greater speed and transparency.

He added that members of the National Assembly have shown strong interest in the use of modern technology in parliamentary proceedings, and efforts are underway to gradually transform the National Assembly into a paperless institution. He also said that budget documents are being shifted to a digital, paperless system.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq praised the support of the Ministry of IT and the National Information Technology Board (NITB) in implementing AI in parliamentary processes, saying that the effective use of technology will further enhance performance.

He further said that funds are being allocated for the establishment of a modern data centre in the National Assembly, and adopting artificial intelligence has become essential to keep pace with the modern world. He stressed that Pakistan must move forward with advanced technology to compete with developed nations.

The Speaker said that the introduction of AI will provide parliamentarians with significant support in legislation and other parliamentary affairs, while the Ministry of IT and NITB are actively working on the digitalization of national institutions.

He also called the recent shift to a paperless session in the National Assembly a historic development, adding that staff at the IT Directorate are being trained through NITB and the Ministry of IT to further enhance their capabilities.