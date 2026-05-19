Pta Imposes Nationwide Ban On Sim Sales Between Midnight And 6am

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has imposed a nationwide ban on the sale of SIM cards from 12 midnight to 6 am across all mobile phone companies in an effort to curb the issuance of illegal SIMs and strengthen the security system.

According to the PTA, all mobile phone companies have been instructed to suspend SIM sales across Pakistan during these hours. The decision has been taken in view of rising concerns over fake and illegal SIM usage, aiming to ensure consumer protection and a more transparent telecom system.

The authority stated that all authorized franchises, retailers, and other sales points will be responsible for complying with these operating hours. Strict legal and administrative action will be taken under telecom laws against those who violate the instructions.

The PTA has also directed citizens to purchase SIM cards only from authorized outlets during the specified hours and to ensure biometric verification is completed before activation.

It further urged the public to report any violation of these instructions via the PTA Complaint Management System, the PTA CMS app, WhatsApp Digital Assistant, or the toll-free helpline.

A PTA spokesperson said the move is an important step toward protecting users’ interests, preventing misuse of SIMs, and ensuring a secure and transparent telecom environment in the country.