MG cuts EV Car Prices by up to Rs3 Lac; Check New Prices

ISLAMABAD – Good news for those looking to buy EV Cars in Pakistan as MG slashed prices by upto Rs300,000 from the price of its Binguo EV, making it more competitive in the small EV segment. Alongside this, MG officially confirmed the price of the MG4 EV Urban at Rs. 6,949,000, ending earlier speculation and clearly positioning it in EV market.

The auto giant advanced its footprint in growing industry, reducing the price of its electric hatchback, Binguo EV, by Rs3Lac. This price revision brings the model down from Rs. 5,999,000 to Rs. 5,699,000.

Model Old Price New Price Price Cut Binguo EV Rs. 5,999,000 Rs. 5,699,000 Rs. 300,000

With more affordable electric cars entering the segment, the reduced price could make the Binguo EV more appealing to urban buyers focused on lower running costs and daily commuting convenience.

MG4 EV Urban Price in Pakistan

Alongside the price cut, MG also officially launched the MG4 EV Urban and confirmed its long-awaited price for Pakistan. The model is now officially priced at Rs. 6,949,000, ending earlier speculation and dealer-based estimates.

Here’s a clean side-by-side comparison of the two EVs:

MG Binguo EV vs MG4 EV Urban

Category MG Binguo EV MG4 EV Urban Segment A-segment city hatchback C-segment compact hatchback Battery 31.9 kWh LFP 53.9 kWh LFP Range (WLTP/CLTC) Up to ~333 km (CLTC/NEDC) Up to ~405 km (WLTP) Power ~67 hp (50 kW) ~118–160 hp (118 kW typical) Torque ~150 Nm ~250 Nm Drivetrain FWD, single motor FWD, single motor 0–100 km/h Not performance-focused ) ~8.7–9.5 sec Top Speed ~120 km/h ~160 km/h Charging (DC fast) ~30–80% in ~35 min ~10–80% in ~28–30 min Dimensions (L×W×H) 3,950 × 1,708 × 1,580 mm 4,395 × 1,842 × 1,551 mm Wheelbase 2,560 mm 2,750 mm Seating 4 passengers 5 passengers Boot Space Up to ~790 L (flex layout) ~350–1,266 L (seats folded) Kerb Weight ~990 kg ~1,600+ kg (approx.) Wheels 15-inch 17–18 inch (varies by trim) Infotainment Dual 10.25-inch screens 12.8-inch touchscreen + 7-inch cluster ADAS & Safety (airbags, ABS, rear camera) MG Pilot ADAS, 5-star Euro NCAP Position Ultra-affordable city EV Practical all-round family EV

This confirmation provides buyers with a clear and final figure, allowing them to better assess the vehicle’s positioning in the local EV market.

Before its launch, the MG4 EV Urban had already created strong interest, with expectations that it would be priced under the Rs. 7 million mark. With the official announcement, MG has now placed it firmly within that expected range.

This transition from speculation to confirmed pricing helps clarify its position among other electric, hybrid, and petrol vehicles available in the same budget category.

The rising cost of fuel in Pakistan has pushed many consumers to reconsider their daily transport choices, making EVs more relevant than ever. While infrastructure challenges like limited charging stations still exist, EVs are becoming increasingly attractive for city-based users.