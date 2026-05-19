Fahad Mustafa, Mehwish Hayat share romantic chemistry in ‘Zombied’

KARACHI – Pakistani showbiz stars Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat are making a highly anticipated on-screen comeback after an eight-year hiatus.

Their chemistry in the upcoming horror film “Zombied” has already captured attention ahead of its release, scheduled for Eidul Adha.

The actors are currently busy promoting the film, and fans are excited to see the popular duo together again. Recently, the movie’s romantic track “Zara Zara”, sung by Samar Jafri, was released, highlighting intimate moments between Mustafa and Hayat and further emphasizing their on-screen connection.

During promotional events, both stars acknowledged that “Zombied” is their most romantic collaboration to date, adding to audience curiosity about the film.

Reactions on social media have been mixed: while some viewers criticized the romantic sequences as excessive, others defended them as an integral part of the storyline.