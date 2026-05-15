Hina Altaf raises alarm over harassment incident during shoot

Pakistani actress Hina Altaf has spoken out about a disturbing and unsafe experience during the shooting of a drama, highlighting the broader issue of harassment faced by women in the entertainment industry.

In an Instagram story, the actress revealed that she felt extremely unsafe and uncomfortable due to the behaviour of a person present on the set.

According to Hina Altaf, she immediately sensed something was not right as soon as the individual spoke to her. She said she promptly removed herself from the situation and also reported the incident to the relevant production house.

Following her statement, social media users praised her courage and expressed strong support for her decision to speak up.

One user demanded that the person involved should be identified, calling her brave, while another noted that women face such issues in many places. Some users commented that being a woman has become increasingly difficult due to such experiences.

Her decision to publicly address the sensitive issue is being widely appreciated online, with users emphasizing the urgent need to ensure safe working environments for women.