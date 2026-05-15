Punjab eases market timings till June 1, 8pm closure restriction lifted

LAHORE – The Punjab government has granted exemption from closing time restrictions to shops, markets, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, and food outlets.

Markets, shopping malls, and restaurants across Punjab have been exempted from the prescribed closing hours until June 1, 2026.

The Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Punjab, has issued an important notification regarding the revised operating hours.

Meanwhile, Lahore district administration has relaxed market timings across the city until June 1, removing the restriction of closing markets at 8pm.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Ali Anan Qamar announced that from today, the earlier closure limit has been withdrawn, allowing markets to remain open for longer hours.

According to the DC office, the decision aims to provide relief to traders and facilitate citizens by making shopping more convenient.

He said supporting the business community is a top priority of the government, adding that the move will also help improve economic activity in the city.

The administration stated that the step has been taken to strengthen commercial operations while offering greater ease to the public.