Mother, three children found dead in Mailsi

MAILSI – Bodies of a mother and her three children were recovered from a house in Mailsi area of Punjab, police said.

According to police, the tragic incident took place in the Fatehpur locality on the outskirts of Mailsi, where four members of the same family were found dead.

The deceased included 35-year-old Nasreen and her three children, aged between 12 years and 3 years.

The children were identified as 12-year-old Ahsan, five-and-a-half-year-old Dilshad, and three-year-old Asad. Initial reports suggest that all victims were killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

The motive behind the killings has not yet been determined, and investigations are underway from multiple angles. Police said the woman’s husband, Sajad Sikandar, works in Saudi Arabia and had recently returned to Pakistan.

Authorities added that the husband is also being considered a suspect, while another possibility being explored is that the mother may have killed her children before taking her own life.

Investigators further said that forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene and the bodies have been shifted to a local hospital. The exact facts will be determined after the postmortem and forensic reports.