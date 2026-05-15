100, 1500 Prize Bonds draw winners for May 2026 announced

SIALKOT/HYDERABAD – The winners of the Rs100 and Rs1,500 prize bond draws conducted on Friday have been officially announced, bringing excitement to lucky participants across the country.

1500 Winners

100 Prize Bond Winners

In Hyderabad, the Rs100 prize bond draw (Draw No. 54) saw number 847006 claim the first prize of Rs700,000. Three second prizes of Rs200,000 each went to 134391, 186306, and 821652, according to the National Savings Centre.

Meanwhile, the Rs1,500 prize bond draw (Draw No. 106) in Sialkot produced a top prize winner that could change lives.

Bond number 024132 secured the first prize of Rs3,000,000, while numbers 026284, 355420, and 407321 each won Rs1,000,000, offering recipients a substantial financial boost.

Authorities have reminded winners that all prize money is subject to withholding tax under Pakistani law, which will be deducted at the time of payment.

Winners are advised to claim their prizes at authorized National Savings offices and ensure proper documentation for tax purposes.

The draws continue to be a source of hope and excitement for ordinary citizens, with prize bonds offering both a chance for investment and the possibility of life-changing winnings.